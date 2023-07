Top 10 najvećih zlotvora koji su hodali zemljom: Ubijali sve pred sobom, radili testove na ljudima...

BEIJING - MARCH 11:Chinese soldier stands guard in front of a portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen square on March 11 2009 in Beijing,China. Chairman Mao Zedong is still being worshiped all over China. Photo via Newscom Photo: Rafael Ben-Ari/Chameleons Eye/NEWSCOM

