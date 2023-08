Drevni šumski svijet otkriven 180 metara ispod zemlje: Izgleda kao nešto iz fantastičnog filma

CHINA-GUANGXI-LEYE-GEOPARK (CN) (200419) -- LEYE, April 19, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Aerial Photo taken on April 19, 2020 shows a Tiankeng, or giant karst sinkhole, at Leye-Fengshan Global Geopark, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Leye-Fengshan Geopark was added to the UNESCO's Global Geopark List in 2010. The geopark contains large subterranean rivers, natural bridges and extensive cave systems. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming) Cao Yiming Photo: XINHUA/PIXSELL

