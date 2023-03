Meč karijere! Filip Hrgović postao najizgledniji izazivač za naslov svjetskog prvaka

File photo dated 20-08-2022 of Oleksandr Usyk. Oleksandr Usyk has insisted he will only fight Tyson Fury next and has called on the “unpredictable” world heavyweight champion to agree to a meeting during the first part of 2023. The Ukrainian was last in the ring in August when he retained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts after a split-decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah. Issue date: Wednesday November 2, 2022. Photo: Nick Potts/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Foto: Nick Potts/PRESS ASSOCIATION