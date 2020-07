Bilo joj je zabranjeno ljubiti Hrvata, 17 godina kasnije posvetila mu je rečenice koje diraju dušu

17 YEARS TOGETHER TODAY!!! No one else I would do life with. Words are not enough to explain how much I love you and what you mean to me.You are the kindest,most caring person with the biggest heart. Thank you for everything you have done for me and for us and thank you for always being there no matter what. You are the most loving and positive person I have ever met and you have pulled me from the dark when I thought there was no way out and when I wanted to end it all.Thank you for fighting for me and always having my back and believing in me and in us. Thank you for keeping me safe and sane. I am so lucky to have you by my side and I don’t know what I would do without you. I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for everything and for these beautiful 17 years together. Here is to hopefully many more years together and hopefully many more great moments and memories. My life,my love,my everything. I love you forever. 🙏🙏🙌🙌❤️❤️🥰🥰💕💕💕💕 Photo credit:unknown #annyversary #together #17years #17yearstogether #forever #love #loveyou #iloveyou #❤️ #myeverything #myheart #heart #thankful #grateful #unbreakable #inspo #loved #manymoretocome #mylife #mylove #mystrength #thankful #grateful #caring #kind #loving #loveyouforever

A post shared by JELENA DOKIC 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@dokic_jelena) on Jul 21, 2020 at 2:29am PDT