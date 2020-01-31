Ona je dvojnica Meghan Markle: 'Zaustavljaju me na cesti svaki dan!'

Ova majka dvoje preslatke dječice zapravo je otvorila Instagram profil za svoju kćer i prikupila 160 tisuća pratitelja. Nije ni čudo, jer je njena malena kćer zaista preslatka, a nakon što je Akeisha odlučila objaviti i sebe na fotografiji, njezin Instagram je eksplodirao.
Za Femail je rekla kako ju svaki dan ljudi zaustavljaju na cesti misleći da je Meghan.
- Često me uspoređuju s njom, ne samo online. Kad šećem, odlazim u crkvu, kino, dućan... Nepoznati ljudi mi prilaze i pitaju je li mi itko ikada rekao da izgledam kao Meghan, posebno u zadnje vrijeme kada nosim ravnu kosu - kaže Akeisha za Femail.
Čak joj i bliski prijatelji i obitelj govore da izgleda kao ona, a Akeisha ne vidi neke sličnosti. "Mislim da je to veliki kompliment, jer je Meghan predivna."
- Znam se šaliti pa reći da bi bilo super kada bi se javili njenim ljudima i rekli kako mogu uvijek uskočiti i biti njena dvojnica ako ne želi ići na neka događanja - priča.