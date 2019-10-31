HRVATSKA BiH
UNIKATNA ARHITEKTURA

Jedinstvena zajednica u Danskoj: Nalaze se blizini glavnog grada, a potiču druženje i bliskost

Unikatan način urbanog planiranja rezultirao je savršeno projektiranim gradićem.
31. listopada 2019. u 16:51

Foto: Instagram/henry do
Večernji list
Autor Marija Vuković

Na svijetu postoji puno urbanih prostora koji su tako jedinstveno planirani da ljude ostavljaju bez riječi. Jedno od takvih čarobnih mjesta je Brøndby Haveby ili Brøndby Garden City. Smješten u blizini Kopenhagena, u Danskoj, ovaj „vrtni grad“ mjesto je mnogih vrtova u zajednici koji su poznati po svojim jedinstvenim kružnim uređenjima.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Round Gardens 🍀🌳 // Unreal how my recent images from here went crazy viral... I put together this video to hopefully help everyone understand more about this phenomenon allotment gardens. These 12 circular community gardens were designed by the genius landscape architect Erik Mygind as a place where people can get away from the stresses of apartment living, plant some fruit trees and to relax on the weekend. Typical rent per garden is around $150/month. Due to zoning restrictions, people can only live on the property 6 months out of the year. The intention behind this unique layout was to mimic the traditional patterns of the 18th century Danish villages, where people would use the middle as a focal point for hanging out, mingle and social interchange between neighbors. To create somewhat of a privacy between each gardens, the bordering hedges are slanted towards the middle and being used for parking purposes as you can see from the video. Love it or hate it, I hope you'll enjoy this video & share it to those that take their backyard for granted 😊😁 #amazingdenmark .

Objavu dijeli Henry Do (@henry_do)

Arhitekt ovog prostora nije slučajno odabrao ovakav oblik. Ideja iza ovih krugova je jednostavna: povećati socijalnu interakciju među onima koji tu stanuju.

SPECIFIČNE KARAKTERISTIKE Imate li ovih sedam mana? One su rezervirane samo za natprosječno inteligentne

Jedinstvenost ovog prostora vidio je i fotograf Henry Do koji na fotografije objavio na svojem Instagramu, a skladni domovi tako su ubrzo postali viralni. Nalaze su u neposrednoj blizini Kopenhagena, a u svojoj zelenoj idili uzgajaju i vlastito povrće. Ova zajednica potiče bavljenje raznim hobijima, a poljoprivreda je samo jedan od njih. 

Ideja o 'vrtnom gradu' odobrena je 1964. godine, kada je općina Brøndby pristala da se na tom području izgrade kuće i vrtovi koji bi ponovno zbližili ljude i podsjetili ih na to koliko su važni dobrosusjedski odnosi.

Zastaje dah Izazivaju divljenje i poštovanje: I zagrebačke arkade su na listi najljepših groblja na svijetu

Iako su kuće razdvojene velikim dvorištima, kružni oblik i dalje osigurava blisku i ugodnu blizinu stanovnika.

Pogledajte priču kestenjara s Cvjetnog trga:
