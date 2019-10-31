Jedinstvena zajednica u Danskoj: Nalaze se blizini glavnog grada, a potiču druženje i bliskost

Na svijetu postoji puno urbanih prostora koji su tako jedinstveno planirani da ljude ostavljaju bez riječi. Jedno od takvih čarobnih mjesta je Brøndby Haveby ili Brøndby Garden City. Smješten u blizini Kopenhagena, u Danskoj, ovaj „vrtni grad“ mjesto je mnogih vrtova u zajednici koji su poznati po svojim jedinstvenim kružnim uređenjima.
The Round Gardens 🍀🌳 // Unreal how my recent images from here went crazy viral... I put together this video to hopefully help everyone understand more about this phenomenon allotment gardens. These 12 circular community gardens were designed by the genius landscape architect Erik Mygind as a place where people can get away from the stresses of apartment living, plant some fruit trees and to relax on the weekend. Typical rent per garden is around $150/month. Due to zoning restrictions, people can only live on the property 6 months out of the year. The intention behind this unique layout was to mimic the traditional patterns of the 18th century Danish villages, where people would use the middle as a focal point for hanging out, mingle and social interchange between neighbors. To create somewhat of a privacy between each gardens, the bordering hedges are slanted towards the middle and being used for parking purposes as you can see from the video. Love it or hate it, I hope you'll enjoy this video & share it to those that take their backyard for granted 😊😁 #amazingdenmark .
Arhitekt ovog prostora nije slučajno odabrao ovakav oblik. Ideja iza ovih krugova je jednostavna: povećati socijalnu interakciju među onima koji tu stanuju.
Jedinstvenost ovog prostora vidio je i fotograf Henry Do koji na fotografije objavio na svojem Instagramu, a skladni domovi tako su ubrzo postali viralni. Nalaze su u neposrednoj blizini Kopenhagena, a u svojoj zelenoj idili uzgajaju i vlastito povrće. Ova zajednica potiče bavljenje raznim hobijima, a poljoprivreda je samo jedan od njih.
While visiting the beautiful capital city of Copenhagen in Denmark, I encountered what seems like an alien civilization 👽 To my surprise, these are just small piece of what called, "Colony Gardens", literally a garden space that Danish citizens can rent to grow produces & vegetables. Space is extremely limited if you're living the main city so this is the perfect way to have your own gardens & get back to nature! Owners are allowed to live there between April-October to take care of their gardens (can't grow anything in the winter 😄) . What a unique way of contributing to a better planet 🌏 Way to go Danes 👏 🇩🇰 .
Ideja o 'vrtnom gradu' odobrena je 1964. godine, kada je općina Brøndby pristala da se na tom području izgrade kuće i vrtovi koji bi ponovno zbližili ljude i podsjetili ih na to koliko su važni dobrosusjedski odnosi.
Iako su kuće razdvojene velikim dvorištima, kružni oblik i dalje osigurava blisku i ugodnu blizinu stanovnika.
