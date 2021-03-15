Objavljene nominacije za Oscara: Jasmila Žbanić u utrci za zlatni kipić

Nakon veoma izazovne godine za filmsku industriju i više odgoda, Američka akademija filmskih znanosti i umjetnosti objavila je popis ovogodišnjih nominacija za Oscare. Među njima našla se i sarajevska redateljica Jasmila Žbanić, odnosno njen film "Quo vadis, Aida?" o genocidu u Srebrenici, a koji se našao u utrci za najbolji strani film. Donosimo vam popis svih ovogodišnjih kandidata za tu prestižnu nagradu.

NAJBOLJI FILM

Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

NAJBOLJI STRANI FILM

Another Round, Danska

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Rumunjska

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunis

Quo vadis, Aida?, Bosna i Hercegovina

NAJBOLJA REŽIJA

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, David Fincher

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

NAJBOLJA GLUMICA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

NAJBOLJI GLUMAC

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

NAJBOLJA KAMERA

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

NAJBOLJA KOSTIMOGRAFIJA

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mank, Trish Summerville

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

NAJBOLJI DUGOMETRAŽNI DOKUMENTARNI FILM

Collective, Alexander Nanau i Bianca Oana

Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht i Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi i Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed i Craig Foster

Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino i Kellen Quinn

NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI IGRANI FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The PresentTwo

Distant Strangers

White Eye

NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIJ

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani

NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIJ

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA PJESMA

Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)

Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)

NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA GLAZBA

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

NAJBOLJI ZVUK

Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

NAJBOLJI DUGOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

NAJBOLJA MONTAŽA

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

NAJBOLJA ŠMINKA I FRIZURA

Emma, Marese Langan

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

NAJBOLJA SCENOGRAFIJA

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

NAJBOLJI VIZUALNI EFEKTI

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers