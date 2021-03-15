HRVATSKA BiH
kandidati za prestižnu nagradu

Objavljene nominacije za Oscara: Jasmila Žbanić u utrci za zlatni kipić

Američka akademija filmskih znanosti i umjetnosti objavila je ovogodišnje kandidate za prestižnu nagradu Oscar.
15. ožujka 2021. u 14:11

Foto: Axel Heimken/DPA/Pixsell
Nakon veoma izazovne godine za filmsku industriju i više odgoda, Američka akademija filmskih znanosti i umjetnosti objavila je popis ovogodišnjih nominacija za Oscare. Među njima našla se i sarajevska redateljica Jasmila Žbanić, odnosno njen film "Quo vadis, Aida?" o genocidu u Srebrenici, a koji se našao u utrci za najbolji strani film. Donosimo vam popis svih ovogodišnjih kandidata za tu prestižnu nagradu. 

NAJBOLJI FILM

Father (Sony Pictures Classics) 
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Mank (Netflix) 
Minari (A24) 
Nomadland  (Searchlight Pictures) 
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) 
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) 
Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) 

NAJBOLJI STRANI FILM

Another Round, Danska
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Rumunjska
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunis
Quo vadis, Aida?, Bosna i Hercegovina

NAJBOLJA REŽIJA

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, David Fincher
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

NAJBOLJA GLUMICA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

NAJBOLJI GLUMAC

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

NAJBOLJA KAMERA

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

NAJBOLJA KOSTIMOGRAFIJA

Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

NAJBOLJI DUGOMETRAŽNI DOKUMENTARNI FILM

Collective, Alexander Nanau i Bianca Oana
Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht i Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi i Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed i Craig Foster
Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino i Kellen Quinn

NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI IGRANI FILM

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The PresentTwo
Distant Strangers
White Eye

NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIJ 

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer 
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller 
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao 
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers 
The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani 

NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIJ

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas 
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung 
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell 
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance 
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin 

NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA PJESMA

Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah) 
Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7) 
Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest) 
Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead) 
Speak Now, (One Night in Miami) 

NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA GLAZBA

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard 
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross 
Minari, Emile Mosseri 
News of the World, James Newton Howard 
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste 

NAJBOLJI ZVUK

Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer 
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin 
News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum 
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro 
Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana 

NAJBOLJI DUGOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM

Onward (Pixar) 
Over the Moon (Netflix) 
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix) 
Soul (Pixar) 
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) 

NAJBOLJA MONTAŽA

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao 
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval 
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen 
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten 

NAJBOLJA ŠMINKA I FRIZURA

Emma, Marese Langan 
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle 
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry 
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams 
Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy 

NAJBOLJA SCENOGRAFIJA

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone 
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton 
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale 
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan 
Tenet,  Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas 

NAJBOLJI VIZUALNI EFEKTI

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon 
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram 
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez 
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers 

  • Avatar babatero
    babatero:

    Svaka čast! Bošnjaci su svoju tragediju uprizorili za svijet, za povijest, neka se više nikada ne dogodi. Nama bi se moglo dogoditi ponavljanje, jer mi još nemamo čestitog filma o našoj Golgoti, mi imamo mataniće i ofrljiće koji nam na ... prikaži još! ranu stavljaju ocat i sol, agresoru dajemo aboliciju i vlast i milijune za njihovu svetosavsku političku sektu.... zauzvrat dobivamo svakodnevnu dozu ponižavanja i ćosićevskih laži. Do jednog dana!

  • lucio2:

    Svaka čast. Volio bih da i mi imamo svoju Jasmilu.

  • Avatar LuckyLeprechaun
    LuckyLeprechaun:

    Možda je film i dobar, ali nije me ni briga. Samo mi je drago što još jedna istina o Srbima izlazi u prvi plan. ...Dara im se objesila! Žbanićki čestitam uz "drugarsko" Marš i ti!

