Objavljene nominacije za Oscara: Jasmila Žbanić u utrci za zlatni kipić

Nakon veoma izazovne godine za filmsku industriju i više odgoda, Američka akademija filmskih znanosti i umjetnosti objavila je popis ovogodišnjih nominacija za Oscare. Među njima našla se i sarajevska redateljica Jasmila Žbanić, odnosno njen film "Quo vadis, Aida?" o genocidu u Srebrenici, a koji se našao u utrci za najbolji strani film. Donosimo vam popis svih ovogodišnjih kandidata za tu prestižnu nagradu.
NAJBOLJI FILM
Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
NAJBOLJI STRANI FILM
Another Round, Danska
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Rumunjska
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunis
Quo vadis, Aida?, Bosna i Hercegovina
NAJBOLJA REŽIJA
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, David Fincher
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
NAJBOLJA GLUMICA
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
NAJBOLJI GLUMAC
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
NAJBOLJA KAMERA
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
NAJBOLJA KOSTIMOGRAFIJA
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini
NAJBOLJI DUGOMETRAŽNI DOKUMENTARNI FILM
Collective, Alexander Nanau i Bianca Oana
Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht i Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi i Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed i Craig Foster
Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino i Kellen Quinn
NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI IGRANI FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The PresentTwo
Distant Strangers
White Eye
NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIJ
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani
NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIJ
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA PJESMA
Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)
Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)
Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)
NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA GLAZBA
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
NAJBOLJI ZVUK
Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
NAJBOLJI DUGOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM
Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
NAJBOLJA MONTAŽA
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
NAJBOLJA ŠMINKA I FRIZURA
Emma, Marese Langan
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
NAJBOLJA SCENOGRAFIJA
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
NAJBOLJI VIZUALNI EFEKTI
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers