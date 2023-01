Otkrivanje asteroida postaje sve važnije, no u sustavu postoji slaba točka

View of debris blasted from the surface of Dimorphos 285 hours after the asteroid was intentionally impacted by NASA's DART spacecraft on September 26, in this imagery from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope taken October 8, 2022. NASA/ESA/STScI/Hubble /Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY Photo: NASA/ESA/STSCI/HUBBLE/REUTERS

Foto: NASA/ESA/STSCI/HUBBLE/REUTERS