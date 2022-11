Hollywoodski glumac nastavlja provocirati Rusiju: Posudio Zelenskom svojeg Oscara

1 / 5

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the Hollywood actor and philanthropist Sean Penn, during a visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 8, 2022. Penn gifted Zelenskyy with one of his personal Oscar statuettes, saying, "When you win, bring it back to Malibu." Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI Photo via Newscom Photo: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFF/NEWSCOM