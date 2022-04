Britanska ministrica: Rat u Ukrajini mogao bi potrajati i do 10 godina

1 / 11

A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released on April 20, 2022. Video released April 20, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. Photo: RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/REUTERS