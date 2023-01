Prva vožnja: Fantastična Shiffrin vodi na Sljemenu, Popović jako dobra, Ljutić izletjela sa staze

Sljeme Hill has crowned many queens over the years... but three in particular are among the most victorious!

4️⃣ Marlies Raich

4️⃣ @MikaelaShiffrin

3️⃣ @PetraVlhova



Who will be the next Snow Queen Trophy 👸🏻? #fisalpine pic.twitter.com/7nRdMHHRUP