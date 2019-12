Ovakvu je podršku predivno vidjeti: Javili se Mandžo, Lovren, Rakitić, Višnjić...

KO ROUND 3!!! STILL UNDEFEATED🥊 Thank you Saudi for unforgettable night! Massive respect to all my loyal fans around the world for love & support, we’re just getting started! 🇭🇷 #teamHrgovic #HF #WIN

A post shared by Filip Hrgovic (@filip_hrgovic) on Dec 7, 2019 at 10:24am PST