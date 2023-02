Iznenađenje na spustu: Švicarka Jasmine Flury koja je bila bez pobjede osvojila utrku

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill - Meribel, France - February 11, 2023 Switzerland's Jasmine Flury celebrates after winning the Women's Downhill alongside second placed Austria's Nina Ortlieb and third placed Switzerland's Corinne Suter REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Photo: LEONHARD FOEGER/REUTERS

