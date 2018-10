Pjevačica iznenadila i obožavatelje naslovnicom na kojoj je gola

My @clashmagazine cover is here!! The Rise of the Phoenix ☄️. Link in stories. #CLASH109 #CLASHxRITAORA --- Interview by @alimkheraj. Cover shot in London by @matteaston @simonhclash Thank you Matt and all at clash for honouring me with this cover. Made me feel so comfortable to be myself and feel free, it was so liberating!!❤️Creative direction by @rbpm_. Fashion by @vincelevy. Hair by @lisalaudat1. Make-up by @mariebruce. Custom type by @hardhardhardhardhardhard. Gloves by @chanelofficial.

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 4, 2018 at 10:54am PDT