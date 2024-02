Čelnica Sinn Feina progovorila o ujedinjuju Irske i Sjeverne Irske: 'To neće biti sljedeći mjesec, ali bit će...'

File photo dated 30/06/20 of Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill during the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at the Republican plot at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast. Michelle O'Neill is poised to become Northern Ireland's first nationalist first minister. Photo: Thomas McMullan/PRESS ASSOCIATION

