Alarm UNICEF-a: u Sudanu 14 milijuna djece hitno treba pomoć

A handout photograph, shot in January 2024, shows women and babies at the Zamzam displacement camp, close to El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan. An assessment by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in January found that at the camp, which is home to an estimated 400,000 people, two babies were dying every hour. Nearly 40% of children aged six months to two years old were malnourished, the group found. MSF/Mohamed Zakaria/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT Photo: Mohamed Zakaria/REUTERS

Foto: Mohamed Zakaria/REUTERS