U Nizozemskoj najveća snježna oluja u 10 godina, u Njemačkoj 222 prometne nesreće zbog snijega

Snowstorm - Rotterdam a snowplow. Traffic is very affected by the snow. Police warns: hefty fine for not clearing the snow of the car The KNMI has issued a code red for the entire country on Sunday. This is due to poor visibility, cutting cold and the risk of 'traffic-obstructing' snow dunes forming. Rotterdam, Netherlands on February 7, 2021. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM Utrecht Robin/ABACA /PIXSELL