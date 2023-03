Modrić nema ništa protiv dolaska svoje zamjene. Ipak, iz Reala ide njegov glavni suigrač?

07 March 2023, Great Britain, London: Soccer: Champions League, Chelsea FC - Borussia Dortmund, knockout round, round of 16, second leg at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's Wesley Fofana (l) and Dortmund's Jude Bellingham fight for the ball. Photo: David Inderlied/dpa Photo: David Inderlied/DPA

Foto: David Inderlied/DPA