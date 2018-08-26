HRVATSKA BiH
STIPE U AKCIJI

Miočić ugasio požar: Ponosan sam što sam vatrogasac!

Kako zna izgledati njegov dan u službi, 'Vatrogasac' je podijelio putem Instagrama gdje je objavio snimku i fotografiju koje je snimio tijekom gašenja jednog požara.
26. kolovoza 2018. u 16:08

Stipe Miočić
Foto: Fightsite
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr/FightSite

Stipe Miočić je možda napravio pauzu po pitanju svoje UFC karijere, ali bivši prvak teške kategorije neumorno radi na svom drugom poslu, piše Fightsite.

Stipe Miočić UFC Dana White: Stipe Miočić ima osjećaj da ga ne poštujemo

MMA fanovima je poznato da Miočić uz borilačku karijeru paralelno obavlja i dužnost vatrogasca u svom rodnom Clevelandu, u saveznoj američkoj državi Ohio. A kako zna izgledati njegov dan u službi, 'Vatrogasac' je podijelio putem Instagrama gdje je objavio snimku i fotografiju koje je snimio tijekom gašenja jednog požara.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am proud to be a firefighter. . I revere that long line of expert firefighters who by their devotion to duty and sacrifice of self, have made it possible for me to be a member of a service honored and respected, in good times and bad, throughout the world. . I never, by word or deed, will bring reproach upon the fair name of the fire service, nor permit others to do so unchallenged. . I will cheerfully and willingly obey all lawful orders. . I will always be on time to relieve, and shall endeavor to do more, rather than less, than my share. . I will always be at my station, alert and attending to my duties. . I shall, so far as I am able, bring to my seniors solutions, not problems. . I shall live joyously, but always with due regard for the rights and privileges of others. . I shall endeavor to be a model citizen in the community in which I live. . I shall sell my life dearly to my enemy fire but give it freely to rescue those in peril. . With God’s help, I shall endeavor to be one of His noblest Works. . —The Firefighter’s Creed

Objavu dijeli Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic)

- Ponosan sam što sam vatrogasac - napisao je Miočić uz fotografiju i u nastavku komentara citirao vatrogasnu zakletvu.

Miočić je početkom srpnja na UFC-u 226 izgubio titulu u borbi protiv Daniel Cormiera protiv kojeg sada traži revanš. Prije toga, pojas je obranio rekordna tri puta što ga čini najuspješnijim prvakom teške kategorije u povijesti UFC-a.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A day in the life. #Firefighter

Objavu dijeli Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic)

Stipe Miočić

11