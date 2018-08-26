Miočić ugasio požar: Ponosan sam što sam vatrogasac!

Stipe Miočić je možda napravio pauzu po pitanju svoje UFC karijere, ali bivši prvak teške kategorije neumorno radi na svom drugom poslu, piše Fightsite.
MMA fanovima je poznato da Miočić uz borilačku karijeru paralelno obavlja i dužnost vatrogasca u svom rodnom Clevelandu, u saveznoj američkoj državi Ohio. A kako zna izgledati njegov dan u službi, 'Vatrogasac' je podijelio putem Instagrama gdje je objavio snimku i fotografiju koje je snimio tijekom gašenja jednog požara.
I am proud to be a firefighter. . I revere that long line of expert firefighters who by their devotion to duty and sacrifice of self, have made it possible for me to be a member of a service honored and respected, in good times and bad, throughout the world. . I never, by word or deed, will bring reproach upon the fair name of the fire service, nor permit others to do so unchallenged. . I will cheerfully and willingly obey all lawful orders. . I will always be on time to relieve, and shall endeavor to do more, rather than less, than my share. . I will always be at my station, alert and attending to my duties. . I shall, so far as I am able, bring to my seniors solutions, not problems. . I shall live joyously, but always with due regard for the rights and privileges of others. . I shall endeavor to be a model citizen in the community in which I live. . I shall sell my life dearly to my enemy fire but give it freely to rescue those in peril. . With God’s help, I shall endeavor to be one of His noblest Works. . —The Firefighter’s Creed
- Ponosan sam što sam vatrogasac - napisao je Miočić uz fotografiju i u nastavku komentara citirao vatrogasnu zakletvu.
Miočić je početkom srpnja na UFC-u 226 izgubio titulu u borbi protiv Daniel Cormiera protiv kojeg sada traži revanš. Prije toga, pojas je obranio rekordna tri puta što ga čini najuspješnijim prvakom teške kategorije u povijesti UFC-a.