Detalji užasne nesreće koja je potresla svijet i Premiership: Četvero preživjelih progutao je plamen

EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 6 File photo dated 07/08/2016 of Leicester City's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on the pitch before the Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium, London. The pilot of the helicopter involved in a crash which killed the owner of Leicester City Football Club said: "I've no idea what's going on" as the aircraft was turning out of control. Eric Swaffer, 53, made the comment seconds before the helicopter hit the ground outside the club's King Power Stadium on October 27 2018, a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) revealed. Issue date: Wednesday September 6, 2023. Photo: Adam Davy/PRESS ASSOCIATION

