Žanamari pokazala da ne odustaje od ciljeva! Pozirala u minijaturnim hlačicama

I wish that I could fly... * Outfit by BeastPink * Get it on gymbeam.hr webshop * Check my story for links * Use code ‘zanamari5’ * Follow @gymbeamhr #gymbeamhr #gymwear #sportsnutrition #supplements #outdoorworkout #fitnessmotivation

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on Mar 16, 2020 at 3:10am PDT