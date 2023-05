Tko je tko u kući Windsor: Ovako izgleda nasljedna linija kralja Charlesa III.

The Queen and senior members of the royal family appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. The Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry led The Gold State Coach along a crowd-thronged pageant route back to Buckingham Palace. The Pageant itself brought to life iconic moments from The Queen’s reign as well as showcasing our changing society over the past 70 years. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing Photo: Arthur Edwards/NEWS SYNDICATION

