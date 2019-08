Slavna glumica tešku bolest otkrila tek nakon što su ovaj detalj primijetili fanovi

It’s amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed. A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged. You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out. I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is ... I thank all of you who sent me messages. #selfcare

A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on Aug 4, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT