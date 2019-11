Sandra Perković oduševila pratitelje fotkama s odmora u Italiji

Sure, Florence is touristy. 🗺📸 But where else can you stroll the same pedestrian streets walked by Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Botticelli while savoring the world's best gelato? 🍧💜🇮🇹 #TeamSP #ForeverYoung #BellaItalia #Florence #Duomo #TouristLife #TravelGirl #PhotoOfTheDay #Amazing #BeautifulView #TheMoment #FlorenceCathedral #Arhitecture #Tuscany #Art #Renaissance #InLove

A post shared by Sandra Perkovic (@discus70queen) on Oct 29, 2019 at 7:40am PDT