Sandra Perković bujnim dekolteom raspametila obožavatelje: Predivna si!

There’s just ONE legitimate synonym for FRIDAY : Boom Shakalaka. 🔞💃🏼🥂 Do you agree with me?! 🥳 #TeamSP #ForeverYoung #FridayVibes #MadeByIva #DrJelenaJakic #LeiLouGirls #TooGlamToGiveADamn #BoomShakalaka #HouseOfBeauty

A post shared by Sandra Perkovic (@discus70queen) on Jun 28, 2019 at 5:42am PDT