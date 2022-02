Uskoro razrješenje krize? Rusija najavila da će odgovoriti SAD-u i NATO-u na pitanja o sigurnosti

1 / 11

BREST REGION, BELARUS - FEBRUARY 3, 2022: A BTR-80 armored personnel carrier takes part in an exercise to test response forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus at Brestsky firing range. Combined arms, paratrooper, artillery and air force units have completed field firing. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS Photo via Newscom Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/NEWSCOM