U skladu s mirovnim dogovorom: Azerbajdžanska vojska ušla u okrug Agdam

AZERBAIJAN-ARMENIA-CLASHES-CASUALTIES (201001) -- BAKU, Oct. 1, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A man shows a house damaged during the new round of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan, Sept. 30, 2020. The new round of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia Wednesday entered its 4th day, with more casualties revealed by the two sides. (Photo by Tofik Babayev/Xinhua) Tofik Babayev Photo: XINHUA/PIXSELL