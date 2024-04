U Bruxellesu kreće uzbudljiva igra: Evo tko je sve u utrci za novog čelnika, među favoritima i Plenković

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis reacts while being addressed a question during a press conference, in Bucharest, Romania, April 3, 2024. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA Photo: INQUAM PHOTOS/Octav Ganea/REUTERS

Foto: INQUAM PHOTOS/Octav Ganea/REUTER