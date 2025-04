Sva je pažnja usmjerena na Rumunjsku: Bruxelles se užasava jednog scenarija na predsjedničkim izborima

Independent presidential candidate Nicusor Dan looks at posters placed on an official billboard after the campaign for the presidential elections started, in Bucharest, Romania, April 4 2025. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA Photo: INQUAM PHOTOS/Octav Ganea/REUTERS

Foto: INQUAM PHOTOS/Octav Ganea/REUTER