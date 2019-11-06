Pao strop tijekom kazališne predstave, nekoliko ozlijeđenih

Nekoliko ljudi zadobilo je manje ozlijede nakon što se pao strop londonskog kazalištea Piccadilly Theatre u West Endu. Strop je pao tijekom prvog dijela predstave 'Smrt prodavača' kad se u kazalištu nalazio veliki broj gledatelja.

Policija je objavila na Twitteru kako su na mjestu događaja i kako se strop srušio oko 7:59, te da je kazalište evakuirano.

Police on scene with LAS & LFB at Piccadilly Theatre in Denman St #Westminster after reports of a ceiling collapse around 19:59hrs. Everyone is out of the theatre. A few people have suffered minor injuries. Road closures in place. Motorists advised to use alternative routes.

U ovom trenutku nije poznat razlog zašto je došlo do rušenja stropa, javlja Metro.

This is a picture from another Twitter account. A big shout out to the ushers at the @TeamPiccadilly theatre from me, an usher at @oldvictheatre. They were super quick and organised to evacuate and very informative. They said they think people are alright by the way. pic.twitter.com/9x0ylffaDt