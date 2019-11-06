HRVATSKA BiH
LONDON

Pao strop tijekom kazališne predstave, nekoliko ozlijeđenih

U ovom trenutku nije poznat razlog zašto je došlo do rušenja stropa.
06. studenoga 2019. u 22:18

Nekoliko ljudi zadobilo je manje ozlijede nakon što se pao strop londonskog kazalištea Piccadilly Theatre u West Endu. Strop je pao tijekom prvog dijela predstave 'Smrt prodavača' kad se u kazalištu nalazio veliki broj gledatelja. 

Policija je objavila na Twitteru kako su na mjestu događaja i kako se strop srušio oko 7:59, te da je kazalište evakuirano. 

 

U ovom trenutku nije poznat razlog zašto je došlo do rušenja stropa, javlja Metro. 


 

Ključne riječi strop predstava kazalište London
2