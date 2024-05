Migrant heroj koji je preko noći postao slavan u Irskoj odlučio se na veliki korak: 'Mogao bih biti na plaži u Riju, ali...'

Caio Benicio, a Deliveroo driver, is at the scene in Dublin city centre after he witnessed the incident on Parnell Square East, where five people were injured, including three young children. Caio had been on a job when he came across the scene and intervened. Picture date: Friday November 24, 2023. Photo: Brian Lawless/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Foto: Brian Lawless/PRESS ASSOCIATION