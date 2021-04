1 / 3

Rescue personnel work at the scene of a traffic accident where Argentina's Transport Minister Mario Meoni died, in San Andres de Giles, Buenos Aires Province SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Rescue personnel work at the scene of a traffic accident where Argentina's Transport Minister Mario Meoni died, in San Andres de Giles, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, April 23, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. FM VALL via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT FM VALL