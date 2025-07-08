FOTO Brigitte Macron ponovno ignorirala suprugovu ruku pred kamerama
Nakon što je u svibnju zabilježen neugodan incident tijekom kojeg je Brigitte Macron, navodno iznervirana, odgurnula predsjednika Francuske prilikom izlaska iz aviona, ovaj poznati par sve je češće pod budnim okom javnosti.
Tijekom njihova dolaska u London, gdje su ih u ime kralja Charlesa III. dočekali princ i princeza od Walesa, predsjednik Francuske izašao je iz aviona nekoliko trenutaka prije Brigitte i – kao pravi džentlmen – pružio joj ruku kako bi joj pomogao sići niz stepenice. No, prva dama Francuske odlučila se praviti kao da geste uopće nije svjesna.
France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron meet with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer, during Macron's state visit to the UK, in London, Britain, July 8, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo: Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS
France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to attend a ceremony at the statue of Winston Churchill, in Parliament Square, central London on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. CARLOS JASSO/Pool via REUTERS Photo: CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer, alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a ceremony at the statue of Winston Churchill, in Parliament Square, central London on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. CARLOS JASSO/Pool via REUTERS Photo: CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS
As part of the State Visit to the United Kingdom from July 8 to 10, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron visited Westminster Abbey on July 8, 2025. Photo by Accorsini Jeanne/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: Accorsini Jeanne/Pool/ABACA/ABACA
As part of the State Visit to the United Kingdom from July 8 to 10, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron visited Westminster Abbey on July 8, 2025. Photo by Accorsini Jeanne/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: Accorsini Jeanne/Pool/ABACA/ABACA
France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron leave after a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, in Windsor west of London, on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. - French President Emmanuel Macron begans a three-day state visit to Britain on July 8, 2025, which will see him address parliament and try to rekindle a purportedly warm relationship with King Charles III. Photo by Ludovic Marin/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: Marin Ludovic/Pool/ABACA/ABACA
France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron view an exhibition of art from the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle, in Windsor west of London, on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. Photo by Ludovic MARIN/POOL/ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: Marin Ludovic/Pool/ABACA/ABACA
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron take a tour of Westminster Abbey with Sub-Dean of Westminster Abbey, Reverend David Stanton, as part of a state visit to the UK, in London, Britain, July 8, 2025. REUTERS/Chris J.Ratcliffe Photo: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/REUTERS
The President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive for a visit to Westminster Abbey, central London, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK. Picture date: Tuesday July 8, 2025. Photo: James Manning/PRESS ASSOCIATION