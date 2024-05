Čudo ispod mora: Ovdje živi više ovaca nego ljudi, a imaju tunel vrijedan 557 milijuna eura

Inside The Undersea Tunnel Network - Faroe Islands Handout photo - The Faroe Islands are set to open an under-sea roundabout following more than three years of construction. The underwater tunnels connect the islands of Streymoy and Eysturoy in a network some 6.8 miles (11km) long. The network is scheduled to open on 19 December. The tunnel network will come as a relief to residents, cutting down the travel time between the capital Torshavn and Runavik, from an hour and 14 minutes to just 16 minutes. The lowest point of the tunnel network is 187m (613ft) below sea level. The Faroe Islands, a series of 18 islets in the North Atlantic located halfway between Iceland and Norway, constitute an autonomous region of Denmark. A test-run involving emergency services is scheduled for 17 December, according to local media. The roundabout in the middle of the network will contain artwork by Faroese artist Trondur Patursson. The art will comprise sculptures and light effects. Those using the tunnels will be required to pay a toll fee. Local.fo, a Faroese news website, reports that passenger cars will have to pay 75 Danish Krona one way. Photo by Olavur Frederiksen via ABACAPRESS.COM ABACA /PIXSELL

