Blogerici zaprijetili smrću zbog presavršene slike na Instagramu

Jedna blogerica tvrdi kako su joj upućene brojne prijetnje smrću nakon što je na Instagramu pozirala za plaćenu fotografiju koju su korisnici proglasili lažnom, prenosi Metro.
Na samoj slici Scarlett London (24) opisuje svoju jutarnju rutinu koju "započne osmijehom i palačinkama", ali su pratitelji primijetili da se na fotografiji ne nalaze palačinke, već hladne tortilje. Drugi su je prozvali zbog toga što sjedi na savšeno napravljenom krevetu s pokrivačem na kojem se nalazi njena vlastita fotografija dok u ruci drži praznu šalicu čaja, a sve u svrhu reklame za Listerine.
The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea. My morning routine is now live on YouTube - and while I don't show you my real bed hair (trust me, it's not pretty), I do give you a little insight into how I start my day in a positive way. Head over to my stories for a swipe up link - and let me know what you think! It features my morning habit of rinsing with Listerine Advanced White to help whiten my teeth. @listerineukireland #BringOutTheBold | This is a paid partnership with Listerine.
Scarlett je sama objavila fotografiju na kojoj je okružena balonima u obliku srca i jagodama, a u opis je napisala: "Najbolji dani počinju osmijehom i pozitivnim mislima. I s palačinkama. I s jagodama. I s čajem".
Sada blogerica koja ima 45.000 pratitelja moli ljude da se sjete da je "stvarna osoba iza slika" prije objavljivanja štetnih ili zlostavljajućih komentara.
- Molim one koji bezumno dijele sadržaj mog Instagram profila da prije nego što me nastave "blatiti", provjere tko sam ja točno. Da, na svom profilu oglašavam, ali samo s robnim markama koje sam iskreno koristila i na koje bih potrošila novac, ističe blogerica.
In the last 48 hours, grown men & women, MP’s, women’s equality representatives, journalists, actresses and broadcasters have discovered my Instagram feed and decided to pick it apart online, in front of thousands. Each time I refresh my page, hundreds of new nasty messages pour onto my Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, some of which have contained malicious death threats. There are now hundreds of thousands of tweets circling the internet, shaming me. I implore those mindlessly sharing this content to research who I am as a person, before they further drag my name and image through the mud. Yes, I do adverts on here, but only with brands I genuinely use and would spend money on myself. My feed isn’t a place of reality (let’s talk about Exhibit A - above - I mean who spends their time in such a beautiful city, perched on a ledge, ice-cream in hand and smile permanently affixed to her face, it’s staged guys). Sometimes my photos are whimsical and OTT and a little too pink, but I’m not presenting this as an ‘idealistic’ version of life that young girls should aspire to. Those who follow me will know my reality. I try to raise awareness for the digestive condition I suffer from, the same condition that years ago threatened me graduating from university. My Instagram has been an outlet to show you can be positive and have fun with life, despite this condition. I personally don’t think my content is harmful to young girls but I do agree Instagram can present a false expectation for people to live up to. And I am wholeheartedly sorry if I’ve ever made anyone feel inadequate through my content. My life mission is quite the opposite. I am a strong 24-year-old woman who has experienced bullying in the past. I am and will be okay after this hideous experience. But another young girl or guy as the subject of a targeted hate campaign might not be okay. Please remember at the centre of of every viral storm is a human being. ❤️
Neki su komentirali da su njezini postovi "opasnost za mlade žene" i da bi trebala biti zaustavljena, da bi se trebala ugušiti balonima ", ističe London. Također su rekli da bi se "trebala ubiti zbog toga koliko sam jadna", kaže.
Ova slika je vrlo brzo postala viralni hit, a samo na Twitteru je podijeljena više do 21 000 puta.
