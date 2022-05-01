HRVATSKA BiH
LEEDSOV BRANIČ

VIDEO Uznemirujuće: Nogometaš iznešen na nosilima, u duelu slomio nogu

Dallas je ozlijeđen u kontaktu s igračem Manchester Cityja Jackom Grealishom u prvom poluvremenu i pružena mu je liječmnička pomoć na terenu prije nego je iznesen na nosilima
01. svibnja 2022.

Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City
Foto: Phil Noble/REUTERS
Branič engleskog prvoligaša Leeds Uniteda Stuart Dallas doživio je lom noge u porazu svoje momčadi 0-4 od Manchester Cityja u subotu, objavio je klub u nedjelju.

Dallas je ozlijeđen u kontaktu s igračem Manchester Cityja Jackom Grealishom u prvom poluvremenu i pružena mu je liječmnička pomoć na terenu prije nego je iznesen na nosilima.

Trenutak ozljede pogledajte OVDJE.

Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City | Autor : Phil Noble/REUTERS Foto: Phil Noble/REUTERS Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 30, 2022 Leeds United's Stuart Dallas in action with Manchester City's Jack Grealish REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. Photo: Phil Noble/REUTERS

"Stuarta Dallasa čeka duga pauza zbog loma noge kojeg je zaradio u jučerašnjoj prvenstvenoj utakmici protiv Manchester Cityja", stoji u objavi Leedsa.

"Tijekom noći je zadržan u Općoj bolnici u Leedsu i sada će biti prebačen u London na operaciju i daljnje testove."

Leeds je trenutačno 17. na ljestvici s pet bodova više od zone ispadanja i sljedeću utakmicu igra 8. svibnja protiv Arsenala.

Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City | Autor : Carl Recine/REUTERS Foto: Carl Recine/REUTERS Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 30, 2022 Leeds United's Stuart Dallas is stretchered off after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. Photo: Carl Recine/REUTERS

