Tko će biti prvak Belgije? Tri su kandidata, a odluka pada sutra u nikad napetijoj završnici

Antwerp's supporters pictured before a soccer match between Royal Antwerp FC RAFC and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Sunday 28 May 2023 in Antwerp, on day 5 of the Champions' play-offs in the 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS Photo: Tom Goyvaerts/BELGA

Foto: Tom Goyvaerts/BELGA