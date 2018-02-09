Podijelite galeriju Spektakularne fotografije s otvaranja Igara oduševile svijet ... / 33 09. veljače 2018. u 21:21 0 komentara 109 prikaza Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Danas su svečano otvorene Zimske olimpijske igre u Pyeongchangu. Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Olimpijski plamen na otvaranju upalila je slavna korejska klizačica Kim Yuna koja je 2013. pobijedila na Zlatnoj pirueti u Zagrebu. Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL U nastavku pogledajte spektakularne fotografije s otvaranja koje su oduševile svijet. Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters Kim Yo-jong na otvaranju Zimskih olimpijskih igara Foto: Reuters Zimske olimpijske igre Foto: Reuters Kim Yo-jong na otvaranju Zimskih olimpijskih igara Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Dvojnici Kim Jong Un i Donald Trump Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Dvojnici Kim Jong Un i Donald Trump Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL Pyeongchang - otvaranje ZOI-a, hrvatski sportaši 8 Slika Srpski igrači iskoristili priliku pa šetali uz more i oduševljeni snimali selfieje 9 Slika Glumila je zavodljivu Lolitu, a danas biste je teško prepoznali 10 Slika Otac triju žrtava pedofila pobjesnio: Dajte mi samo pet minuta s tim demonom! 13 Slika Supruga ga motivira: Ako izgubiš, nema seksa, ali ako pobijediš...