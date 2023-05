Nema kraja problemima za Gvardiola, propustio još jednu utakmicu, poznat i razlog

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi-Final - SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - May 2, 2023 RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol is shown a red card by referee Sven Jablonski REUTERS/Heiko Becker DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Photo: Heiko Becker/REUTERS

Foto: Heiko Becker/REUTERS