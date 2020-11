Jeste znali da je veliki Maradona plakao zbog Hrvatske? Pogledajte kako je to izgledalo

1 / 9

Football Legend Maradona Dies Aged 60 File photo - Former Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona attends the double match at the Davis Cup final tie between Croatia and Argentinia at the Arena, Zagreb, Croatia on november, 26, 2016. Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack just days after turning 60. The Argentinian football legend died at home, his lawyer said, just two weeks after having surgery on a blot clot in his brain. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time on the pitch, his life off the pitch was equally notorious - amid battles with drug and alcohol addiction. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA /PIXSELL