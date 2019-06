Je li pretjerala? Najbogatija pjevačica pozirala u prozirnom kombinezonu

There’s more to the world’s richest female musician than meets the eye. Our summer cover star takes off her mask to reveal (swipe) @badgalriri, the shy gal. ⁣⛓in bio. ⁣⁣ ⁣ Interviewed by @mssarahcatharinepaulson. Photographed by @blackpierreange. Styled by @melzy917.

A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on Jun 10, 2019 at 6:05am PDT