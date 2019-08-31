HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living Agrobiz.hr Moja Hrvatska
Pregled dana 16 19°C
Naslovnica Showbiz Zvijezde
TEDDY QUINLIVAN

Chanel prvi put u povijesti za zaštitno lice angažirao transrodnog modela

- Ne plačem više kad sam tužna, ali ipak ću pustiti suzu u trenucima osobne pobjede. Ovo je bio takav trenutak. Moj cijeli život je borba, a Chanel mi je dao priliku i kad još nisam javno otkrila da sam transrodna osoba - napisala je Teddy
31. kolovoza 2019. u 07:30 0 komentara 12 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

Zdravko Maric,
56
PROMJENA PRAVILNIKA

Vraća se topli obrok, dnevnica  200 kuna, a tvrtke će djeci radnika moći plaćati punu cijenu vrtića
ŽIVOTNA DRAMA

BB zvijezda Maja: 'Mamu sam čula nakon 32 godine šutnje'
Miloš Degenek
OTIŠAO U AUSTRALIJU

Heroj Zvezde: Hrvatska i Srbija su mi u srcu, na traktoru smo bježali iz Knina

31782 prikaza
Načelnica Općine Pribislavec Višnja Ivačić (HNS) sve je prijavila policiji
Novi slučaj nestanka javnog novca

Uplaćivala si je po 1000, 1500 kuna, no apetiti su joj porasli. Nitko to nije primijetio

54832 prikaza
Rujanfest
'POMAKNI GRANICE ZABAVE'

Zagrepčani ljutiti: Na Rujanfestu na jezeru Bundek svirat će cajke

14770 prikaza
TREĆI REICH

Idealna nacistička žena: 'Treba se udati, to je najbolja opcija'
Pokušajte se ne rasplakati

Svi pričaju o tetovaži zagrebačkog tattoo studija: 'Čuvao sam bakinu poruku četiri godine'

55278 prikaza
Teddy Quinlivan
Foto: Profimedia
Pogledajte galeriju 1/4
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Nakon što su iz Victoria' Secret objavili kako će prvi put njihova anđelica postati transrodni model, slična vijest dolazi i iz Chanela, jednog od najpoznatijih modnih brendova na svijetu.

još uvijek pati Manekenka otkrila da se bori s opakom bolesti koja pogađa milijune žena

Naime, zaštitno lice njihove kampanje Chanel Beauty je transrodni model Teddy Quinlivan (25). Teddy je rođena kao dječak, a već u osnovnoj školi počela se osjećati kao djevojčica i oblačiti u žensku odjeću. Sa 17 godina počela je s hormonskom terapijom, a majka joj je bila najveća podrška u promjeni spola. Upisala je umjetničku školu Walnut Hill School for the Arts te se nakon završetka počela baviti modelingom. Angažmanom se pohvalila na svom Instagram profilu, na kojem je napisala emotivnu objavu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💄CHANEL BEAUTY💄 -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen

A post shared by Theodora Quinlivan (@teddy_quinlivan) on

Anđelica Victoria's Secreta Bez šminke jednu od najljepših manekenki teško je prepoznati

- Ne plačem više kad sam tužna, ali ipak ću pustiti suzu u trenucima osobne pobjede. Ovo je bio takav trenutak. Moj cijeli život je borba, a Chanel mi je dao priliku i kad još nisam javno otkrila da sam transrodna osoba. Znala sam da ću otkrivanjem onoga što zaista jesam otkazati neke suradnje i čak sam mislila da ću prestati raditi i za Chanel. Vrlo sam ponosna što kroz Chanel Beauty mogu predstavljati moju zajednicu  - napisala je Teddy posvetivši svoj uspjeh svim članovima LGBT zajednice. 

 

Poslovni dnevnik
Crodux
PROMO
S Croduxom do cilja
Ključne riječi Teddy Quinlivan Chanel Victoria's Secret

A1 izdvaja za Vas

Apple

Apple iPhone XR 64GB crni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna L, ugovor na 24mj

4.879 kn
Saznaj više
Honor

Huawei Honor 10 lite crni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna M, ugovor na 24mj

969 kn
Saznaj više
Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Pro DS crni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna L, ugovor na 24mj

3.609 kn
Saznaj više
Napišite prvi komentar!

Za komentiranje je potrebna prijava/registracija. Ako nemate korisnički račun, izaberite jedan od dva ponuđena načina i registrirajte se u par brzih koraka.

Još iz rubrike Showbiz

novi dokazi

Oskarovac o Jacksonu: 'Pitao sam ga je li djevac, a on se samo nasmijao'
upisala pravo

Najpoznatija starleta snima film o zatvorima, a njezin suprug drži mise zatvorenicima
Ljubav je pobijedila

Bili su na rubu razvoda zbog njegove ovisnosti o seksu, a sada se vole kao na početku