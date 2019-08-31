Chanel prvi put u povijesti za zaštitno lice angažirao transrodnog modela

Nakon što su iz Victoria' Secret objavili kako će prvi put njihova anđelica postati transrodni model, slična vijest dolazi i iz Chanela, jednog od najpoznatijih modnih brendova na svijetu.
Naime, zaštitno lice njihove kampanje Chanel Beauty je transrodni model Teddy Quinlivan (25). Teddy je rođena kao dječak, a već u osnovnoj školi počela se osjećati kao djevojčica i oblačiti u žensku odjeću. Sa 17 godina počela je s hormonskom terapijom, a majka joj je bila najveća podrška u promjeni spola. Upisala je umjetničku školu Walnut Hill School for the Arts te se nakon završetka počela baviti modelingom. Angažmanom se pohvalila na svom Instagram profilu, na kojem je napisala emotivnu objavu.
💄CHANEL BEAUTY💄 -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen
- Ne plačem više kad sam tužna, ali ipak ću pustiti suzu u trenucima osobne pobjede. Ovo je bio takav trenutak. Moj cijeli život je borba, a Chanel mi je dao priliku i kad još nisam javno otkrila da sam transrodna osoba. Znala sam da ću otkrivanjem onoga što zaista jesam otkazati neke suradnje i čak sam mislila da ću prestati raditi i za Chanel. Vrlo sam ponosna što kroz Chanel Beauty mogu predstavljati moju zajednicu - napisala je Teddy posvetivši svoj uspjeh svim članovima LGBT zajednice.