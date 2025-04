Nestala joj je mačka, a onda je zavirila u susjedinu kantu za smeće – šokantno otkriće slomilo joj srce!

Trigger Warning: Pet Loss I found my cat in a neighbours bin. I genuinely cannot believe that someone would do this and then lie to my face for four days, watching me make myself ill, torturing myself… This situation would have been devastating either way, but it could have been made a loss less traumatic and she could have saved four days of pain… I’m not posting this for sympathy, I want to know if anyone have any ideas what I can do? If there is any legal action I can take? Thank you ❤️‍🩹