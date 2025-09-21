FOTO Suze, tuga i molitve na posljednjem ispraćaju Charlieja Kirka

Suze, tuga i molitve na posljednjem ispraćaju Charlieja Kirka
Suze, tuga i molitve na posljednjem ispraćaju Charlieja Kirka
Foto: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
Danas je u Glendaleu u Arizoni održana javna komemoracija u čast Charlieja Kirka, konzervativnog aktivista i osnivača organizacije Turning Point USA, koji je tragično preminuo 10. rujna.
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Među govornicima bili su predsjednik SAD-a Donald Trump, potpredsjednik JD Vance, supruga pokojnog Erika Kirk, te drugi istaknuti političari i članovi Trumpove administracije
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Moglo se uočiti i ministra vanjskih poslova Marca Rubija, ministra zdravstva Roberta F. Kennedyja Jr., ministra obrane Petea Hegsetha, direktora Nacionalne obavještajne službe Tulsi Gabbard, bivšeg voditelja Fox Newsa Tuckera Carlsona, zamjenika šefa kabineta Bijele kuće Stephena Millera i direktora Ureda za predsjedničke osoblje Sergija Gora koji su također održali govore.
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Sigurnosne mjere izuzetno su stroge, s procijenjenim troškom od preko 10 milijuna dolara, uključujući TSA-nivo provjere, zabranu unošenja torbi, nadzor dronovima i prisutnost podzemnih agenata, a sve pod koordinacijom Tajne službe, piše The Sun. 
Foto: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Kirk je bio ključna figura u mobilizaciji mladih konzervativaca u SAD-u, a njegov utjecaj bio je značajan u Trumpovoj predsjedničkoj kampanji 2024. godine.
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Komemoracija je također izazvala širu političku raspravu o slobodi govora, političkom nasilju i reakciji administracije na prijetnje i prijestupe povezanih s Kirkovom smrću.
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Nakon njegove smrti, vođenje organizacije preuzela je njegova supruga Erika Kirk, koja je obećala nastaviti njegovo djelovanje.
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Okupljeni su bili odjeveni u boje američke zastave te su većinom nosili predmete s MAGA obilježjima.
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
Razina sigurnosti na ovom događaju izjednačena je s velikim Super Bowl sportskim eventom.
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
Brojni posjetitelji su plakali, molili se, bili u zagrljaju jedni drugih.
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Radi dugačkih redova prilikom ulaska, neki su odustali od čekanja.
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
A man prays ahead of a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare Photo: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
A man hugs a woman ahead of a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare Photo: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara Photo: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara Photo: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
A large screen displays a message in memory of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, as people gather to attend a memorial service, at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole Photo: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
Foto: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, on the day of a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Photo: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
Foto: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara Photo: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara Photo: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole Photo: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
Foto: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole Photo: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
Foto: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, on the day of a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Photo: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
Foto: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Photo: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
Foto: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara Photo: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
People arrive to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Cheney Orr Photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Foto: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
People arrive to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Cheney Orr Photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Foto: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara Photo: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
Foto: CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS
People gather to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole Photo: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
Foto: DANIEL COLE/REUTERS
People walk to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare Photo: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
Foto: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS
People queue outside to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Cheney Orr Photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Foto: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Obred pod nazivom „Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk“ okupio je više od 40.000 ljudi u State Farm Stadiumu, dok je dodatnih 19.000 smješteno u obližnjoj Desert Diamond Areni
Foto: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Drone view shows people arriving to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Cheney Orr Photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Foto: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Drone view shows people arriving to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Cheney Orr Photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Foto: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Drone view shows people as they arrive, wearing "red, white and blue" clothing, as suggested by Turning Point USA, to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Cheney Orr TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Foto: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One to depart for a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Photo: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Foto: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
