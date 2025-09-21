FOTO Suze, tuga i molitve na posljednjem ispraćaju Charlieja Kirka

Moglo se uočiti i ministra vanjskih poslova Marca Rubija, ministra zdravstva Roberta F. Kennedyja Jr., ministra obrane Petea Hegsetha, direktora Nacionalne obavještajne službe Tulsi Gabbard, bivšeg voditelja Fox Newsa Tuckera Carlsona, zamjenika šefa kabineta Bijele kuće Stephena Millera i direktora Ureda za predsjedničke osoblje Sergija Gora koji su također održali govore.
Sigurnosne mjere izuzetno su stroge, s procijenjenim troškom od preko 10 milijuna dolara, uključujući TSA-nivo provjere, zabranu unošenja torbi, nadzor dronovima i prisutnost podzemnih agenata, a sve pod koordinacijom Tajne službe, piše The Sun.
A man prays ahead of a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025.
