FOTO/VIDEO Pogledajte kako je bilo na svečanom otvorenju nove scene HNK
130 godina nakon što je car Franjo Josip svečano otvorio njihovu matičnu zgradu, HNK predstavio je svoju novu scenu
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
U Ulici Božidara Adžije na Trešnjevci vrata je otvorio HNK2
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Svečanost otvorenja pod nazivom "Slava umjetnosti 2.0" uveličali su ansambli Drame, Opere i Baleta
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Redateljsku palicu preuzeo je Krešimir Dolenčić
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
U program izvedeni su ulomci iz Zajčeve opere "Nikola Šubić Zrinjski"
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Plesači izveli su dio hvaljenog baleta "Gospoda Glembajevi" Lea Mujića
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Oduševljenje ostvarenjem desetljetnog sna o otvaranju nove scene HNK iskazala je intendantica Iva Hraste-Sočo
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Ministrica kulture i medija Nina Obuljen Koržinek iskazala je počast svim umjetnicima koji su u proteklih 130 godina stvarali magiju HNK
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Svečanosti prisustvovali su i gradonačelnik Zagreba Tomislav Tomašević i predsjednik vlade RH Andrej Plenković
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL
