Bivši hrvatski veleposlanik u Moskvi otkrio zašto Rusija ne može pobijediti

1 / 9

A child sits on a packed bus during UN-led evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant, after nearly two months of siege warfare on the city by Russia during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine in this still image from handout video released May 1, 2022. David Arakhamia/Azov Regiment/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Photo: DAVID ARAKHAMIA/AZOV HANDOUT/REUTERS