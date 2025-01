Putinovi ratni tajkuni: Ovih pet ruskih milijardera pokreće rusku vojnu mašineriju

EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY JANUARY 31 File photo dated 03/10/15 of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich during the Barclays Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. A parliamentary watchdog has criticised the failure of former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to hand over proceeds from the club’s sale to support Ukrainians. Issue date: Wednesday January 31, 2024. Photo: Jed Leicester/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Foto: Jed Leicester/PRESS ASSOCIATION