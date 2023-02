Nemaju tenkova i imaju manje od 1000 vojnika, ali svoje bogatstvo uložili su i u - naoružavanje Ukrajine

Handout photo shows Left to right: François Bausch (Minister of Defence, Luxembourg) with Sébastien Lecornu (Minister Armed Forces, France) and Ludivine Dedonder (Minister of Defence, Belgium) during a defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on February 15, 2023. Defence ministers took decisions to further strengthen the deterrence and defence of the Alliance, which included approving new guidance for NATO defence planning. Ministers also addressed ways to boost industrial capacity and replenish stockpiles of armaments and munitions, which are in greater demand than ever, given Allies' unprecedented support to Ukraine. Photo by NATO via ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: ABACA/ABACA

Foto: ABACA/ABACA