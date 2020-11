"Karabah neće dobiti autonomiju. To bi bilo kao poseban status za RSK nakon Oluje"

1 / 6

NAGORNO-KARABAKH - NOBEMBER 24, 2020: A house left to burn in the village of Karvachar situated within the territory of Kalbajar District bound to return to Azerbaijan. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory rapidly escalated on 27 September. More recently, on 9 November, the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on a complete ceasefire as well as deployment of the Russian peacekeeping forces in the disputed Caucasus region. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Photo via Newscom Newscom/PIXSELL