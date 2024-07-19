FOTO Plavi ekrani, otkazani letovi i vlakovi koji stoje: Pogledajte kaos diljem svijeta zbog globalnog IT kvara

Brojne kompanije diljem svijeta danas su pogođene IT problemima.
Foto: TYRONE SIU/REUTERS
Među pogođenim djelatnostima su banke, avionske tvrtke, mediji, željeznice, kao i mnogi drugi.
Foto: Reuters
Nije odolio ni Disneyland u kojemu ploče prikazuju plavi zaslon greške.
Foto: Reuters
Šteta koju je izazvao kolaps mreže mjerit će se u milijunima eura.
Foto: NADJA WOHLLEBEN/REUTERS
Vjeruje se da je za kvar kriva IT sigurnosna tvrtka Crowdstrike.
Foto: CAROLINE CHIA/REUTERS
Oni su priopćili da su identificirali i izolirali problem.
Foto: aap/REUTERS
"Ovo nije sigurnosni incident niti kibernetički napad. Problem je identificiran, izoliran i popravak je implementiran" naglasili su.
Foto: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Slaba je to utjeha za desetke tisuća ljudi koje je kvar ulovio usred putovanja s ili na odmor.
Foto: ELENA RODRIGUEZ/REUTERS
Zračne luke i željezničke postaje diljem svijeta prepune su nezadovoljnih putnika.
Foto: STELLA QIU/REUTERS
Zrakoplove su morale prizemljiti i najveće američke kompanije.
Foto: Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS
Passengers at Victoria train station, London, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Foto: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A blue error screen on a register is seen at a departmental store affected by a cyber outage in Brisbane, Australia, July 19, 2024. AAP Image/Jono Searle via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. NEW ZEALAND OUT. AUSTRALIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA. Photo: aap/REUTERS
Foto: aap/REUTERS
Iz Zračne luke Zagreb poručuju da kod njih nema problema, no moguće je da će se oni stvoriti zbog kašnjenja letova iz drugih zemalja.
Foto: TYRONE SIU/REUTERS
Passengers at Victoria train station, London, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Foto: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Screen showing an error is seen at a currency exchange store at Hong Kong International Airport amid system outages disrupting the operations, in Hong Kong, China, July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Photo: TYRONE SIU/REUTERS
Foto: TYRONE SIU/REUTERS
Passengers wait at Barajas Airport, as Spanish airport operator Aena on Friday reported a computer systems "incident" at all Spanish airports which may cause flight delays, in Madrid, Spain July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Elena Rodriguez Photo: ELENA RODRIGUEZ/REUTERS
Foto: ELENA RODRIGUEZ/REUTERS
Foto: Reuters
Passengers buying tickets at Victoria train station, London, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Foto: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A general view of commuter disembarking a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station, Liverpool, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Peter Byrne/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Foto: Peter Byrne/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A checkout terminal hit by IT issues is seen at a Coles store in Canberra, Australia, July 19, 2024. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. NEW ZEALAND OUT. AUSTRALIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA. Photo: aap/REUTERS
Foto: aap/REUTERS
Passengers at Victoria train station, London, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Foto: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A general view of commuter disembarking a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station, Liverpool, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Peter Byrne/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Foto: Peter Byrne/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A general view of a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station, Liverpool, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Peter Byrne/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Foto: Peter Byrne/PRESS ASSOCIATION
