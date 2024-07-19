FOTO Plavi ekrani, otkazani letovi i vlakovi koji stoje: Pogledajte kaos diljem svijeta zbog globalnog IT kvara

A blue error screen on a register is seen at a departmental store affected by a cyber outage in Brisbane, Australia, July 19, 2024. AAP Image/Jono Searle via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. NEW ZEALAND OUT. AUSTRALIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA. Photo: aap/REUTERS
Screen showing an error is seen at a currency exchange store at Hong Kong International Airport amid system outages disrupting the operations, in Hong Kong, China, July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Photo: TYRONE SIU/REUTERS
Passengers wait at Barajas Airport, as Spanish airport operator Aena on Friday reported a computer systems "incident" at all Spanish airports which may cause flight delays, in Madrid, Spain July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Elena Rodriguez Photo: ELENA RODRIGUEZ/REUTERS
Passengers buying tickets at Victoria train station, London, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A general view of commuter disembarking a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station, Liverpool, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Peter Byrne/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A checkout terminal hit by IT issues is seen at a Coles store in Canberra, Australia, July 19, 2024. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. NEW ZEALAND OUT. AUSTRALIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA. Photo: aap/REUTERS
A general view of a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station, Liverpool, amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Photo: Peter Byrne/PRESS ASSOCIATION